WeTrust Trading 13.6% Higher This Week (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a total market cap of $794,599.50 and approximately $2.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.35 or 0.00225707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00095581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

WeTrust is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

