Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Marlin Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $22.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. Marlin Business Services has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marlin Business Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Marlin Business Services were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

