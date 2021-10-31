United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

United States Steel has decreased its dividend payment by 80.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. United States Steel has a payout ratio of 1.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United States Steel to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.