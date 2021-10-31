Pillar (PLR) Price Hits $0.0306 on Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Pillar has a market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $201,781.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pillar has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.35 or 0.00225707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00095581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Pillar

PLR is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

