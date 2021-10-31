Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) Increases Dividend to $1.04 Per Share

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Exchange Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXCH opened at $46.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. Exchange Bankshares has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $46.99.
Exchange Bankshares Company Profile
Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.