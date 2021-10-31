M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3,482.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,007 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.36.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $115.03 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

