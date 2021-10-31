M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 919 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRI. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 745,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $44,000. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRI opened at $120.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 88.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

