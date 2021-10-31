Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 637.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after acquiring an additional 828,247 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $82,207,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,603,000 after purchasing an additional 314,147 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,707,000 after purchasing an additional 284,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $49,995,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $258.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $110.50 and a 1 year high of $270.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

