KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $40.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.90.

KBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get KBR alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth about $81,859,000. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth about $77,356,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth about $19,811,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KBR by 75.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,834,000 after purchasing an additional 489,202 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in KBR by 125.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 874,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 486,320 shares during the period.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. KBR has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -176.83 and a beta of 1.31.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBR will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.