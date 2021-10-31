Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.14). U.S. Well Services reported earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of USWS stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $66.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,650,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,484,642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,646,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,661,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,569 shares in the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

