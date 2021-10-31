Amalgamated Bank Acquires 21,481 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $354.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 140.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.