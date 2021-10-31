O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. O2Micro International updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
O2Micro International stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a market cap of $174.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.
O2Micro International Company Profile
O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.
