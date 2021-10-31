O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. O2Micro International updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

O2Micro International stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a market cap of $174.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in O2Micro International by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 678.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 59,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the second quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

