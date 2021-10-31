First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FNY stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $76.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.