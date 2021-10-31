First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Up 47.1% in October

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the September 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FEMB opened at $32.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $38.62.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.
