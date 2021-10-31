FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the September 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 147.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on FVCBankcorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $280.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.39. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $21.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 27.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

