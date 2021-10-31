132,508 Shares in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,613,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Altra Industrial Motion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.34.

Shares of AIMC opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.76. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.18 and a twelve month high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

