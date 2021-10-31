Amalgamated Bank Has $9.50 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 789.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.09% of Lithia Motors worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $69,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $319.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.00 and a 1-year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.