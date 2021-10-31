M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $7.40 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 246,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

OGN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

OGN stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

