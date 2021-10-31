Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Announces Earnings Results

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntsman stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 907,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of Huntsman worth $48,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

