Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.260-$11.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $224.95 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,153. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

