Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WB. HSBC upgraded Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

NASDAQ WB opened at $44.98 on Friday. Weibo has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Weibo’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,462,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,942,000 after buying an additional 74,740 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,029,000 after buying an additional 1,396,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

