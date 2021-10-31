Citigroup Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $190.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.85.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.46. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,885. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

