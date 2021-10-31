Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Short Interest Down 54.1% in October

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of TCRRF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Terrace Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.29.
Terrace Energy Company Profile
