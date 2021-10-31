Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Short Interest Down 54.1% in October

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TCRRF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Terrace Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

Terrace Energy Company Profile

Terrace Energy Corp. is development stage company, which engages in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interest in the Maverick County-Eagle Ford Shale and Pearsall Shale Development projects. The company was founded on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

