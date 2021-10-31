Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.18 Million in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of Kontoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after buying an additional 62,363 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The company had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.