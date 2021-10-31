Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.