Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 20.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,352,220 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 230,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $194,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Motco raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA stock opened at $140.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,267.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,845 shares of company stock worth $5,789,014 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.