Morgan Stanley Invests $187.96 Million in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,900,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,956,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of ironSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IS. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000.

IS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

IS opened at $11.39 on Friday. ironSource Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.02.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

