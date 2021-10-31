Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Receives C$65.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KL shares. National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 target price (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of KL opened at C$52.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.62. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$65.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 4.2823015 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

In related news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$49.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,474,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,949,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,337,420.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.