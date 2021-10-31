American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on December 1st

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

American Water Works has increased its dividend payment by 32.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. American Water Works has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Water Works to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $174.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.11. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

