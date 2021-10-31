TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the September 30th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TISNF opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. TIS has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TISNF shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of TIS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TIS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

