UChain Market Capitalization Hits $52,945.01 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, UChain has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. UChain has a market capitalization of $52,945.01 and approximately $3,022.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The official website for UChain is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

