Morgan Stanley Has $205.63 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,636,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Corteva were worth $205,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 8,489.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,651 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Corteva by 217.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,155,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 33.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Corteva stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

