Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,334 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Sysco worth $214,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,848,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $246,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $2,484,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.93 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.