iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 485,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336,343 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $220,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Alphadyne Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,478 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 150,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33,362 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 221,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,665,000.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $474.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $460.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.44. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $301.44 and a 52 week high of $478.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

