GamerCoin Achieves Market Cap of $40.24 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $40.24 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded up 97% against the U.S. dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00068766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00072664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00099049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,531.33 or 0.99973703 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.82 or 0.06949638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00023182 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,542,854 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

