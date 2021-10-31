SafeBlast (BLAST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 221% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $272,360.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SafeBlast

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

