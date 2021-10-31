EventChain Price Tops $0.0200 on Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. EventChain has a market capitalization of $625,987.81 and approximately $39,374.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EventChain has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00048344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.00228435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00095787 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

