First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.

NYSE:FSD opened at $16.05 on Friday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,805,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund were worth $59,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

