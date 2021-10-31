First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.