Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives $57.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRDSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prada in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Prada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Prada alerts:

Shares of PRDSY stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. Prada has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.