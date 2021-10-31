Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of SSBK opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36. Southern States Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $21.01.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SSBK. Truist Financial began coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

