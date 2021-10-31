Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.
Shares of SSBK opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36. Southern States Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $21.01.
Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
About Southern States Bancshares
Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.
