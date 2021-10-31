Analysts Expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $156.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 582,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 854,184 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 209,164 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,000. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.