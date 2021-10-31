SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$33.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$17.50 and a 52-week high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.82 billion. Research analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.930545 earnings per share for the current year.

SNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.46.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

