RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Update

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,600 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the September 30th total of 2,091,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.0 days.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.7763 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIOCF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

