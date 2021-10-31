Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Brown & Brown has raised its dividend payment by 25.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Brown & Brown has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

BRO stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

