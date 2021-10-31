Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Hold Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.
NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $82.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at about $733,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
