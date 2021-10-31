Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Hold Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at about $733,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

