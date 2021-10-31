Short Interest in Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Decreases By 62.6%

Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the September 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CGLO stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. Coro Global has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.38.

Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Coro Global, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of financial payment system. Its product CORO is a money transmitter that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange currencies. Financial Crime Risk Management solution is one of the key component of the CORO payment system.

