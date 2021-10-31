Standard Motor Products, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Standard Motor Products has decreased its dividend payment by 34.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Standard Motor Products has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

NYSE:SMP opened at $47.90 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $134,294.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $127,261.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,054 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Standard Motor Products stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 137.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,910 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.