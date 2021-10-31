Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $365.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $340.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $342.46.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $331.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. Microsoft has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $332.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $6,922,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 574,912 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $164,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 25.8% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 73.1% during the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.