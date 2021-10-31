Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.10 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of PHGUF opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. Pharming Group had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pharming Group (PHGUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.